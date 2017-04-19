Pirate swim team “coaches up” Special Olympians

GREENVILLE- The East Carolina swim team welcomed Special Olympians from around the area Wednesday afternoon for a special practice session.

It’s an annual tradition that the Pirates have hosted for several decades.

“We certainly enjoy welcoming our special guests to the pool,” said ECU Associated Head Coach Matthew Jabs. “It’s something our entire team looks forward to all year long.”

Many of the invited swimmers have been going to the event for many years. The group received one-on-one training and also participated in team spirit exercises.