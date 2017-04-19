Pirate swim team “coaches up” Special Olympians

By Published:

GREENVILLE- The East Carolina swim team welcomed Special Olympians from around the area Wednesday afternoon for a special practice session.

It’s an annual tradition that the Pirates have hosted for several decades.

“We certainly enjoy welcoming our special guests to the pool,” said ECU Associated Head Coach Matthew Jabs. “It’s something our entire team looks forward to all year long.”

Many of the invited swimmers have been going to the event for many years. The group received one-on-one training and also participated in team spirit exercises.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s