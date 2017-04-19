North Carolina legislators back to work after Easter break

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is diving back into work following an Easter break and ahead of a key self-imposed deadline designed to separate what lawmakers consider the best policy measures from the duds.

The House and Senate returned Wednesday from a week off and scheduled 20 committee meetings to consider and vote on dozens of bills.

Individual members want their favorite bills heard and approved by their chamber before April 27. Legislation unrelated to taxes, fees or spending that fail to pass the House or Senate by that date are largely off the table for the rest of the two-year session.

Within the crush of legislation are bills addressing craft-beer distribution limits, free speech on University of North Carolina system campuses and penalties for slow drivers in left-hand lanes.