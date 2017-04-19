North Carolina inmate dies after apparent suicide attempt

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate has died several days after an apparent suicide attempt.

Public Safety Department spokesman Keith Acree said in a news release that Adam Tipton died Tuesday morning at a hospital in Winston-Salem.

Acree said Tipton was found unresponsive in his cell at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury on April 13.

Prison medical staff, local paramedics and firefighters worked to resuscitate the inmate. He was taken to Rowan Medical Center and later to Forsyth Medical Center.

Tipton had been returned to prison April 12 after being reported missing from post-release supervision. He had been convicted on methamphetamine and other charges in Madison County and had served about six years before his release last August.