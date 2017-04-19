New company to bring 31 jobs to Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Delaware-based Weitron Incorporated is planning to invest nearly $13 million in a production facility in Martin County, creating 31 jobs.

The plant will be housed in a 50,000-square-foot shell building at the Martin Regional Business Park in Everetts. It was built two years ago by the county, with the hope it would attract a company like Weitron.

“It can save anywhere from 12 to 18 months in terms of getting up and operating for a company,” said Jason Semple, Martin County Economic Development president and CEO. “Anytime you can minimize that start-up cost it gives your community an advantage.”

Weitron is a packager and distributor of refrigerant gasses for a number of industries, including automotive, residential and commercial air conditioning applications.

Average salaries for the new jobs will be just over $32,000.

