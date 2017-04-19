Luna Pizza Cafe set for late summer opening in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Neapolitan pizza is coming to uptown Greenville late this summer!

“We’re trying to elevate pizza to a degree that people aren’t used to,” says owner Richard Williams. “The idea is for people to walk into the restaurant and say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m in Greenville.’ We want a visit to Luna to be the best part of your day.”

Made-from-scratch dough, topped with locally sourced ingredients and baked in an 800-degree brick oven will be featured at the new restaurant, Luna, which will share a building with Pitt Street Brewery in a stunningly remodeled Coca Cola bottling plant. It’s located at the intersection of Dickinson and Pitt streets. Luna will have 44 seats inside, including a 12-seat bar, as well room for 16 to dine al fresco.

Luna will seat 44 inside, including a 12-seat bar, as well room for 16 to dine al fresco.

To learn to make authentic pizza, Richard Williams enrolled in the Bivero Pizza Academy in Florence, Italy and spent weeks over the summer then again in December working in Pizzeria Zero Zero, a world-class pizza restaurant in Italy in order to learn to make authentic pizza.

He said, when it comes to the pizza, it’s all about the crust and the quality of the ingredients, “We’ll have hand-crafted Neapolitan pizza cooked in under 2 minutes at 800 degrees, fresh appetizers, some lovely desserts, and a full bar. We want to use as many local products as we can in interesting ways, and we want to bring a fun and sophisticated dining experience to the people of eastern North Carolina.

Williams has lived in Greenville for 17 years.

“People are looking for additional options for a nice night out, and with the Pitt Street Brewery going in, the theatre being redone and all the projects going in Uptown Greenville, it feels great to be part of this rebirth,” he says. “In a couple of years, Uptown Greenville is going to be the ‘magnetic true north’ of Eastern North Carolina.”

For more information on Luna Pizza Café, check them out on Facebook or at http://lunapizza.biz

WNCT’s Josh Birch is gathering more details and will have more coming up on 9 On Your Side.