Local, state authorities investigate discovery of 2 bodies in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — State and local authorities in North Carolina are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found near each other in a section of Lumberton.

Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker told area media outlets that officers responded after receiving a call about a body at a location just east of Interstate 95. It was during that investigation that a second body was found across the street about 360 feet away.

The Robeson County medical examiner said one body was found inside a home and the other was in a trash can.

The State Bureau of Investigation has joined Lumberton police in looking into the deaths. It’s not known if the two deaths are related.