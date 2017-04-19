Kinston police arrest two men after shots fired

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department arrested two men on firearms charges after responding to shots-fired call Tuesday.

Michael Oates II, 24, and Hyquil Jones, 23, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the public. Jones was also charged with firing off the gun.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Stadium Drive in Kinston around 2:55 p.m., where they found two suspects in a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla.

Officers said they found two handguns, a semi-automatic .380 and a .38 cal. Revolver, in the back passenger area of the vehicle where the suspects were sitting.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, officers said.

Jones told officers he possessed the .380 and fired it at a third suspect he could not identify.

