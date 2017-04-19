Jacksonville celebrates 100th demolition with ceremony, excavator

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As part of its Clean and Green Jacksonville and downtown revitalization campaign, the City of Jacksonville has demolished its 100th structure.

It’s all part of a joint effort to clear the downtown area of slum and blight, new homes replacing unsafe structures which were once falling apart.

Wednesday’s short ceremony targeted the 99th and 100th structures at 121 Poplar Street.

Since 2010, abandoned or neglected and deemed unsafe commercial and residential structures have been cleared away by the city’s Voluntary Demolition and Clearance Program to pave the way for rehabilitation and renewal of the downtown area and other parts of Jacksonville.

“In order to enhance the quality of life for our Citizens, improve the appearance of neighborhoods and encourage reinvestment in areas that suffer from blighted conditions, the Voluntary Demolition and Clearance Program has been a wonderful tool,” said Jacksonville Community Development Administrator Lillie Gray. “By addressing the ‘broken window’ theory, we send a message that our neighborhoods, and the families that live within them, are important and worthy of preservation. This is just one element that reflects our desire to be a Caring Community.”

A wreath presentation took place for two new homeowners in the area immediately following the demolition ceremony.