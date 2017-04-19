Jacksonville celebrates 100th demolition with ceremony, excavator

Demolition Program aims to revitalize city through removal of slum, blight

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As part of its Clean and Green Jacksonville and downtown revitalization campaign, the City of Jacksonville has demolished its 100th structure.

It’s all part of a joint effort to clear the downtown area of slum and blight, new homes replacing unsafe structures which were once falling apart.

Wednesday’s short ceremony targeted the 99th and 100th structures at 121 Poplar Street.

Since 2010, abandoned or neglected and deemed unsafe commercial and residential structures have been cleared away by the city’s Voluntary Demolition and Clearance Program to pave the way for rehabilitation and renewal of the downtown area and other parts of Jacksonville.

“In order to enhance the quality of life for our Citizens, improve the appearance of neighborhoods and encourage reinvestment in areas that suffer from blighted conditions, the Voluntary Demolition and Clearance Program has been a wonderful tool,” said Jacksonville Community Development Administrator Lillie Gray. “By addressing the ‘broken window’ theory, we send a message that our neighborhoods, and the families that live within them, are important and worthy of preservation. This is just one element that reflects our desire to be a Caring Community.”

A wreath presentation took place for two new homeowners in the area immediately following the demolition ceremony.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s