CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WNCT)- According the the River Bend Police Department’s facebook page, the funeral arrangements for Chief Ryland E. Matthews Jr. have been set.

A visitation will be held at 1:30 on April 26th at the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern followed by a 3:00 church service.

Proceeding the church service, a burial will be held at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.

57-year-old Chief Matthews passed away from natural causes on Sunday.