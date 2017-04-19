First Alert Forecast: Dreary skies with a few spotty showers today

SUMMARY: A series of weak fronts/disturbances will provide occasional showers this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers, primarily north of highway 264. Temperatures are in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be predominantly cloudy with a few spotty showers from time to time. Winds will be out of the east/northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Look for seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy and winds out of the south, so overnight lows will stay warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Feeling Summer-like for the end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast