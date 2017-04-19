First Alert Forecast: Dreary skies with a few spotty showers today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A series of weak fronts/disturbances will provide occasional showers this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light showers, primarily north of highway 264. Temperatures are in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be predominantly cloudy with a few spotty showers from time to time. Winds will be out of the east/northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Look for seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy and winds out of the south, so overnight lows will stay warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Feeling Summer-like for the end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
56° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
59° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
61° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
66° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.