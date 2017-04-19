ECU: Daya set to perform at 38th annual Barefoot on the Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Breakout musician Daya will headline the 38th annual Barefoot on the Mall at East Carolina University on Thursday.

The pop artist will perform at 7 p.m. She’s known for her distinct vocals featured on The Chainsmokers’ single “Don’t Let Me Down,” which recently won a GRAMMY Award for Best Dance Recording. She’s expected to perform hit singles including “Hideaway” and “Words” along with songs from her latest album, “Sit Still, Look Pretty.”

Barefoot on the Mall gets underway beginning at 2 p.m. on the university mall.

The university said other musical acts will perform throughout the afternoon. Additionally, there will be an organizational fair, inflatables and food available for purchase provided by Aramark and Coca-Cola. The event is sponsored by the Students Activities Board and American Campus Communities.

Barefoot on the Mall and the concerts are open only to ECU faculty, staff and students. No tickets are required to attend; however, an ECU OneCard is required for T-shirts and other prizes.