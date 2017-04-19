Deputies: Pasquotank inmate stabbed multiple times

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pasquotank Correctional Institute inmate was stabbed multiple times in the chest Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded around 8 p.m. to an assault involving two inmates.

When deputies arrived, the EMS was there to transport inmate Trenton Hodge, 29, to the hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

EMS personnel advised deputies Hodge’s wounds were superficial.

The lieutenant at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute said fight was between Larry Eugene Allred, 24, and Hodge.

Allred told deputies he and Hodge had an altercation earlier on the basketball court.

Allred said Hodge continued to antagonize him, and the fight ensued.

Allred is in prison for a sentence of robbery with a dangerous weapon and isn’t scheduled to be released until the year 2020.

Hodge is in prison for a sentence of felony breaking and/or entering and is scheduled to be released in September this year.

Hodge was treated and released from the hospital and taken back to Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

This case is still under investigation at this time and will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges to be filed.