Corpsmen Memorial seeks donations

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A museum honoring Navy corpsmen has been in the works for nearly a decade in Jacksonville. And now it’s close to being a reality.

The museum’s received over $300,000, just within reach of its goal of $400,000.

It received a large donation this week and is asking for more from the community.

The museum would be located in the Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens and behind the proposed Museum of the Marine.

“The idea is that we want to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Natalie Cebular, a volunteer with the foundation, said.

Construction on the memorial is expected to last a little more than a year and should begin this fall.

“Get on our website,” Cebular said. “We have t-shirts, apparel, coffee mugs or hats. You can even purchase bricks in honor of loved ones. If every hospital corpsman donated $5, we wouldn’t have to do this and we’d be standing here with a built statue.”

The foundation is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Military Relocator office in Jacksonville to discuss updates.

To donate to the project, click here. To learn more, visit the memorial’s Facebook page, click here.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s