Corpsmen Memorial seeks donations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A museum honoring Navy corpsmen has been in the works for nearly a decade in Jacksonville. And now it’s close to being a reality.

The museum’s received over $300,000, just within reach of its goal of $400,000.

It received a large donation this week and is asking for more from the community.

The museum would be located in the Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens and behind the proposed Museum of the Marine.

“The idea is that we want to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Natalie Cebular, a volunteer with the foundation, said.

Construction on the memorial is expected to last a little more than a year and should begin this fall.

“Get on our website,” Cebular said. “We have t-shirts, apparel, coffee mugs or hats. You can even purchase bricks in honor of loved ones. If every hospital corpsman donated $5, we wouldn’t have to do this and we’d be standing here with a built statue.”

The foundation is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Military Relocator office in Jacksonville to discuss updates.

