Boys and Girls Club teaches kids how to have a green thumb

WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – On a cloudy cool April day, about 20 Pitt County kids took some time out from enjoying spring break to get out in the garden.

“We’re tilling that garden, that means we’re going around and turning the soil over,” explained Lanisha Mason, a club leader with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. “We’re picking up weeds. We found a couple of grubs which are little white bugs that will end up eating our plants.”

The kids, ages 6 through 11, are part of a program through the Boys and Girls Club in Winterville. Some have never set foot in a garden before today.

“We’re talking about plants and seeds and how to grow them,” said 3rd grader Makenzee Cherry.

“It takes a lot of work because the bed over there in that one is very tough,” added 6th grader Emaya Gillispie

They may get a little dirty along the way.

”It’s cool to know that you’re helping out the environment so yeah I like it but not really,” said 5th grader Tinya Madden-Lindsey about getting dirty.

But it’s all for a good cause.

“It teaches them how to plan something out,” added Mason. “They know from a seed all the way up to the harvest of the plant.”

“You never know what might happen,” said Madden-Lindsey. “Our electricity might go out and supermarkets might stop selling stuff and you’ll just have to be on your own and plant by yourself.”

If nothing else, these kids are learning that hard work and a little patience can definitely pay off.