Beaufort County Community College makes changes after budget cuts

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College is facing a 10 percent budget cut for the second year in a row, meaning the school will have to make $1.1 million worth of cuts.

An email was sent out by the school last week explaining the cuts, detailing why there are changes, what positions will be eliminated, and said students will not be impacted.

“Everything just feels normal to me,” said Reanna Freeman, a Beaufort County Community College student. “I still walk on campus. I still feel the same, I still see every day faces.”

For three years, Freeman has called the college home.

Through all the changes her experience has remained the same, and the recent budgets cuts are no different

“I don’t really feel affected from it,” said Freeman.

That feeling is exactly what the school’s president Dr. Barbara Tansey wants: for things to remain normal for students while she figures out how to operate without a $1 million worth of funds

“So if you total all of it together, it’s about 15 positions and again that’s full and part-time mix,” said Tansey.

Layoffs are one way Tansey will make ends meet. The other is equipment reductions.

The 10 percent cut is the result of the school dropping the federal student loan program and the population change in Beaufort County.

“Perfect storm, if you will,” said Tansey. “We’ve faced two years of student reductions, which then impacts funding reduction as well.”

Moving forward, Tansey is hopeful the tides will change, and she won’t have to continue to cut funds.

“We can tell by our numbers that it’s flattening out and so we may have to learn to live

We can tell by our numbers that it’s flattening out and so we may have to learn to live within these numbers, which you can do, but we’ll have to adjust as we move forward,” Tansey said.

As for Freeman, she’s set to graduate in May and nothing’s getting in her way, including her schools budget.

There will be no changes to programs or educational courses, and Tansey sent the email to everyone on campus to alert them of the cuts.