Voting rights group wants Republican voting protests probed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A voting rights group wants government officials to investigate whether people linked to then-Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign and the Republican Party broke any laws when voting protests were filed soon after Election Day last November.

Democracy North Carolina released Tuesday its examination of dozens of postelection protests alleging voter fraud or absentee irregularities involving hundreds of ballots. They occurred during the extremely close election between McCrory and eventual winner Democrat Roy Cooper.

Most of the protests were thrown out or set aside. Democracy North Carolina leader Bob Hall says the protests were designed to intimidate voters or place the election result in doubt, and wants the state GOP and McCrory’s campaign investigated.

State GOP Chairman Robin Hayes says citizens have the right to inquire about potential voting problems.