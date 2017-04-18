Traffic detoured after fuel spill from two-vehicle crash on NC Hwy 24

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Westbound lanes of NC Hwy 24 are closed to traffic after a two-vehicle crash earlier in the day.

It happened just before noon on Freedom Way in the vicinity of Hunters Trail and Glade Lane.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer struck the rear of an SUV. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the tractor-trailer leaked diesel fuel which Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services is working to remove.

Traffic is being detoured onto Piney Green Road. Motorists should avoid the area.