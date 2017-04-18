Signs go up for future Interstate 587 in Pitt County

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation installed four future Interstate 587 signs last week along present-day U.S. 264 in Pitt County, a visible sign of the push to bring an interstate highway to Greenville.

It comes six months after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s request to designate that stretch of road a future interstate.

Area leaders expect the interstate access to help attract more businesses to the area.

“It’s great to finally see what has been a long-term goal for Greenville and Pitt County,” said Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas. “Something that we think, that when you look back ten years from now, it will be something with a multi-billion dollar impact to this county and this area.”

The state has 25 years to upgrade future I-587 to interstate standards, which includes widening the shoulders along the highway.

Future Interstate 587 will run from Greenville to Zebulon in Wake County.

