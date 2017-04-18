Rep. Walter Jones meets with Jacksonville Youth Council

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Students a part of the Jacksonville Youth Council met with Representative Walter B. Jones (R-N.C.) on Tuesday and asked tough questions about healthcare, immigration, and the military.

The Jacksonville Youth Council is made up of about a dozen students from schools across the county.

“Youth now, we don’t pay attention at all,” Council Chairman Adejuwon Ojebuoboh said. “We get zoned into phones and technology. Having an opportunity to experience a different side of society and government really exposes youth to a different perspective on life.”

Students prepared a list of questions to ask during Jones’ visit.

“I really want to know his views on the environment, education and public safety,” Nya Thompson, a Jacksonville High School sophomore, said.

Students also asked about the military, immigration, and the national debt.

“Indirectly, they do have an influence because they are citizens of the district,” Rep. Jones (NC-3) said. “Their opinions matter to me. I listened very closely to their questions.”

Jones spoke on the nation’s need to reduce its debt to preserve their future as well as the importance of taking care of military families and a concern over the influence of money in Washington, D.C.

Students say they hope he uses their conversation to guide future legislation.

“I hope that when he goes back to congress next week and is voting on several issues facing our district that he thinks about us,” Ojebuoboh said.

Jones also met with students at Jacksonville High School.

