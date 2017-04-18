Red Oak Community FD adds new resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department has added 2 new resources to its arsenal.

A Facebook post from the department said a member donation allowed for the installation of a 32″ TV in the lounge to create a constant stream of its Active911 account. it displays the fire department’s call log and member response.

It’s also demonstrating Page Track on iPads in 5101 and 5103. Page Track is an online service that utilizes Google Maps. The department is able to receive calls from Pitt 911 in the trucks. It also shows the members responding, traffic areas, live radar etc. More data like hydrants, preplans, fire districts, etc. is expected in the future.

The department said the measures tie in with its goal to provide the most up to date technology to its members in order to provide the best service to taxpayers.

