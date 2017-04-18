Pitt County Sheriff’s investigating dead body in field

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation after a body was found in a field.

According to a press release from Lt. Kip Gaskins, a report came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased person in a field area, near the end of Victory Lane.

Deputies are working to identify the deceased and the cause of death. If you have any information on this case contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with WNCT for the latest information on this case.