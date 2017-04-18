Pirates power past Seahawks to snap losing skid

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Luke Bolka, Bryce Harman and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each hit home runs, while Jacob Wolfe worked five strong innings as East Carolina defeated UNC Wilmington 9-5 Tuesday night at Brooks Field. With the win the Pirates improve to 20-18 on the season, while the Seahawks fall to 16-19.

Wolfe (4-2) picked up the win allowing one run (earned) on three hits in five innings of work before turning the ball over to the bullpen. In all, ECU used five hurlers in relief in Covington (1.2 IP, 2 Rs), Ryan Ross (0.0 IP, 1 R), Sam Lanier (0.1 IP), Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 2 Ks) and Tyler Smith (1.0 IP, 1 R).

Clay Lockamon (0-2) surrendered three runs (all earned) on seven hits with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. In relief, the Seahawks got outings from Austin Warren (1.2 IP, 4 Rs), Chris Joyner (2.0 IP, 2 R), Alex Groff (0.1 IP, 1 K), Brandon Mulier (0.1 IP) and Austin Easter (1.1 IP, 1 R, 3 Ks).

ECU pounded out a season-high 18 hits on the night with Charlie Yorgen collecting a career-best five hits with two RBI. Joining Yorgen with multiple hits were Harman (three), Bolka (two), Travis Watkins (two) and Williams-Sutton (two). Bolka and Harman both drove in three runs. Eric Tyler extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a walk in the fourth inning.

Daniel Stack belted a pair of home runs for UNCW and Casey Golden had a pair of base knocks combining for four of the Seahawks eight hits.

How It Happened:

With the game tied at one-all in the top of the fourth, ECU plated a pair of runs to take a 3-1 lead, which was highlighted by Harman’s second homer of the season (20th career). Bolka walked with one out and came around to score on Harman’s line drive shot over the right field wall.

UNCW jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Nick Feight’s RBI sac fly in the bottom of the first inning. Golden led off with a double down the right field line and took third on Terence Connelly’s ground out to second before coming home on Feight’s fly ball to left field.

Harman’s single up the middle in the top of the second tied the game at one-all. Jake Washer walked to get things going and took third on Bolka’s single to left center before crossing home on Harman’s two-out base hit.

ECU scored four runs in the top of the fifth thanks to a three-run homer by Bolka and an RBI single by Yorgen. Spencer Brickhouse singled up the middle and took second on Williams-Sutton’s base hit to center before Bolka cleared the bases with his sixth homer of the season. The inning continued with Bryant Packard’s double down the left field line, who came around to score on Yorgen’s third hit of the night.

Williams-Sutton’s fourth homer of the season (solo shot) led off the seventh extended the Pirates lead to 8-1.

The Seahawks scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh highlighted by Stack’s pinch hit homer making it an 8-4 ball game. Riley Zayicek’s RBI double scored Robbie Thorburn from first pulling before Stack blasted a Ross offering over the left field wall.

Yorgen’s fifth hit of the night scored Harman from second and UNCW responded on Slack’s second home run of to cap the scoring at 9-5.

Prior to the game, ECU Head Coach Cliff Godwin announced the dismissal of pitcher Joe Ingle from the program.

Up Next:

The Pirates will continue their four-game road trip this weekend by heading to Cincinnati for a three-game American Athletic Conference series. First pitch of the weekend is slated for 6 p.m. (ET) on Friday, April 21 at Marge Schott Stadium.