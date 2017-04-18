Oak Island pier operator sues town following closure

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Vacationers sit in chairs in the surf in Oak Island, N.C., Monday, June 15, 2015. A 12-year-old girl from Asheboro lost part of her arm and suffered a leg injury, and a 16-year-old boy from Colorado lost his left arm about an hour later and 2 miles away in two separate shark attacks late Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The Oak Island pier operator is suing the town after it ordered the pier closed last month.

The Wilmington StarNews reports (http://bit.ly/2puK91f ) the pier sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Matthew, which sheared about 150 feet off the wooden structure.

Oak Island Pier LLC leases the fishing pier from the town of Oak Island and runs the pier’s restaurant and tackle shop. The company is suing its landlord for damages in excess of $50,000 plus attorney fees, saying the town hasn’t attempted to repair the pier.

The town has conducted multiple inspections and considered an engineering contract in March, but deferred action until April 18. Mayor Cin Brochure has declined to comment.

Plaintiff attorney Gary Lawrence says his client is losing money as the lease is still in effect.

___

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com

Related Posts