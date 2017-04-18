Oak Island pier operator sues town following closure

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The Oak Island pier operator is suing the town after it ordered the pier closed last month.

The Wilmington StarNews reports (http://bit.ly/2puK91f ) the pier sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Matthew, which sheared about 150 feet off the wooden structure.

Oak Island Pier LLC leases the fishing pier from the town of Oak Island and runs the pier’s restaurant and tackle shop. The company is suing its landlord for damages in excess of $50,000 plus attorney fees, saying the town hasn’t attempted to repair the pier.

The town has conducted multiple inspections and considered an engineering contract in March, but deferred action until April 18. Mayor Cin Brochure has declined to comment.

Plaintiff attorney Gary Lawrence says his client is losing money as the lease is still in effect.

