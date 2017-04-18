Junior pitcher Joe Ingle dismissed from ECU Baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior pitcher Joe Ingle has been dismissed from the baseball team according to an announcement from head coach Cliff Godwin Tuesday afternoon.

“Our baseball program has dismissed Joe from our team,” Godwin said. “We appreciate all of Joe’s hard work and wish him the best in the future.”

Ingle had appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen, posting a 3-3 mark with two saves and a 6.86 ERA.

After meeting UNC Wilmington Tuesday night, the Pirates will continue their four-game road trip this weekend by heading to Cincinnati for a three-game American Athletic Conference series. First pitch of the weekend is slated for 6 p.m. (ET) on Friday, April 21 at Marge Schott Stadium.