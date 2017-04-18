Half kilo of heroin, $45,000 seized in Martin County drug bust

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — About $45,000 in cash and an estimated half a kilogram of heroin valued at roughly $100,000 were seized in a drug bust in Martin County Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers with the Martin County Narcotics Unit, along with agents from the North Carolina SBI/ALE, executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence located on N.C. Hwy. 125 in the Williamston area.

The warrant was the result of a four-month-long investigation, deputies said.

Two suspects are in custody, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, with officers continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence.