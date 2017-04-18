Half kilo of heroin, $45,000 seized in Martin County drug bust

WNCT Staff Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — About $45,000 in cash and an estimated half a kilogram of heroin valued at roughly $100,000 were seized in a drug bust in Martin County Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers with the Martin County Narcotics Unit, along with agents from the North Carolina SBI/ALE, executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence located on N.C. Hwy. 125 in the Williamston area.

The warrant was the result of a four-month-long investigation, deputies said.

Two suspects are in custody, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, with officers continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s