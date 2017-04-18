Flu season lingers on

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When you think of flu season, mid-April isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

According to the Center for Disease Control’s website and doctors from Vidant Medical Center, flu season is longer than it was last year.

During flu season, the two most common strands of flu, type “A” and “B”.

The state of North Carolina has seen a decrease in the number of “A” cases, but “B” is still lingering around.

The CDC says 26 flu-related deaths have been reported in the state of North Carolina in the past two weeks including Pitt and surrounding counties.

“It’s mostly elderly patients that we’ve seen and of course they are quite vulnerable to flu and to severe cases and even death it’s just surprising that it is so late in the season,” said Dr. Keith Ramsey of Vidant Medical Center. He added that last year was a mild year for flu cases and a flu season is considered significant if they have more than 200 deaths.

Dr. Ramsey also told 9 On Your Side to get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t already no matter your age. He added that if you’re scared of the flu shot to remember it could result in a much milder case.

Even though there are more cases than last year, Vidant just lowered their caution level on their campus, allowing children to enter the hospital once again, meaning the conclusion could be near.

You can help stop the spread of the flu by coughing in your arm and washing your hands frequently.

