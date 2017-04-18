First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather will stick around for the first half of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with a few showers for the early morning. Damp conditions persist and temperatures are in the 60s. Winds are light early morning but will kick up mid-morning, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Slightly cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers and maybe a peek or two of blue sky. It will be breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy with perhaps a passing shower or two. Temperatures are still on the mild to warm side.

A LOOK AHEAD: The cold front will stall out over ENC with a warm front lifting through the day Wednesday. Another front is set to move through Friday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
55° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
55° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
62° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
62° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
61° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
61° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
61° F
precip:
20%
