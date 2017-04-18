First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather will stick around for the first half of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with a few showers for the early morning. Damp conditions persist and temperatures are in the 60s. Winds are light early morning but will kick up mid-morning, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Slightly cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers and maybe a peek or two of blue sky. It will be breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy with perhaps a passing shower or two. Temperatures are still on the mild to warm side.

A LOOK AHEAD: The cold front will stall out over ENC with a warm front lifting through the day Wednesday. Another front is set to move through Friday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast