Deputies: Greenville man arrested, linked to cocaine trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said was supplying cocaine and is linked to numerous drug trafficking cases was arrested Thursday as part of a two-year investigation.

Martin Sanchez was arrested on charges of trafficking and selling cocaine by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said multiple arrests have stemmed from the two-year investigation that led to Sanchez’s arrest.

Sanchez eluded arrest for more than a year, deputies said.

He is currently being held with no bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.

