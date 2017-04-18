Deputies: 3 arrested on cocaine-related drug charges

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – Three men are facing drug charges related to cocaine.

Their arrests follow a traffic stop and subsequent search of an Oriental home. It happened Thursday.

Deputies said they found five ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and about $12,000 in cash at the home of 27-year-old Cameron Brown. He’s now charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, selling or delivering cocaine, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, 2 counts of trafficking cocaine, and manufacture cocaine. He was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

They also charged 41-year-old Montracies Styron with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, child abuse, and possessing drug paraphernalia as well as 44-year-old Eric Miller with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. Their bonds were set at $50,000 secured, each.

