Auditor says better oversight needed for education program

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state auditor has found that a rural nonprofit agency misused more than $350,000 in state funds intended for pre-kindergarten education.

State Auditor Beth Wood’s report issued Tuesday also urged better oversight of the $139 million statewide program serving 4-year-olds.

The report on Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity Inc. also found an unauthorized salary increase for the group’s former chief executive and money spent on legal services without proper approval.

The nonprofit agency located about 45 miles north of Raleigh disagreed with the state’s finding about the use of pre-kindergarten funds. Its response letter said the state misunderstood its contractual relationships.

It didn’t dispute the findings about the chief executive’s salary and legal expenses. The nonprofit said it had already fired its former chief executive and has begun making other changes.