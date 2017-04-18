Allen returning to Duke for senior season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) – Duke star guard, Grayson Allen announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to Duke for his senior season instead of making the jump to the NBA.

“I’m a firm believer that when something feels right, you go with it,” Allen said. “The chance to play with next year’s team just felt right. I’m completely focused on helping [coach Mike Krzyzewski] and our staff lead this team to a special season. I love being a Duke student — and continuing to be part of the university culture is something I don’t take for granted.”

In his junior season Allen averaged 14.5 points per game and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before being knocked out by South Carolina.

According to CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 poll, Duke checks it at No. 7 heading into the 2018 season.