Advance Care Planning discussion offered to Onslow Co. residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County residents have the chance this week to start the conversation about advance care planning Tuesday.

Lower Cape Fear Hospice will be hosting events at Onslow Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

It follows National Health Care Decisions Day (NHDD), which was Sunday and, this year, is a week-long event. Its purpose is to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding healthcare decision-making. Organizations in all 50 states are conducting events to bring attention to the importance of advance care planning.

“If you’re 18 or older you need to look into advanced care planning and securing your future, both for yourself and your family,” Ryan St. Clair, community outreach coordinator, said. “You need to have these conversations with your friends, family members and loved ones. You need to make your wishes known to them.”

According to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, more than 70 percent of all people state that they want to die at home but very few do because they have not had the conversation with loved ones and put documents into place to ensure their healthcare wishes are known.

You can pick up an advanced care directive from the booth.

“It’s a legally binding document,” St. Clair said. “It doesn’t require a lawyer. Just a notary and two witnesses, and really that’s the roadmap for your doctor. You can lay out whether you want a feeding tube or life support.”

Find out more information on how to Begin the Conversation 7-Step Workbook for Advance Care Planning available at no cost. It’s filled with valuable information and includes tips on having the discussion about advance directives with physicians and loved ones to ensure your healthcare wishes are honored.