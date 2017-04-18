2017 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games kick off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games kicked off Tuesday with bowling singles.

Over the next two weeks, athletes and artists age 50 and over will compete in more than 40 sports and SilverArts events, before coming to an end on May 1st. Sports events include basketball, billiards, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, walking, and team sports for softball, 3-on-3 basketball and much more.

The games are a leading health promotion and well-being program for Pitt County residents. During the games, participants are joined by seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford and Bertie Counties. They have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics, and sports competition.

Participants in the events say while they are fun, they also are competitive. 90-year-old James Smith of Pitt County said the games help him stay healthy.

“I love bowling, and it keeps me active,” Smith said. “I’m 90 years old and I guess if I hadn’t been active I wouldn’t be able to bowl now.”

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games are one of 53 local games sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. First, second, and third place winners on the local level will qualify for the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals this fall.

The general public is invited to join athletes, artists, Senior Games staff and sponsors, and volunteers for the Celebration of the Games and SilverArts which will be held at the Alice F. Keene Park on April 22nd. The SilverArts Showcase will open at 10:00 a.m. and remain open until 2:00 p.m. The Celebration of the Games and Awards Lunch starts at 12:30 p.m. and will include the Lighting of the Senior Games Torch, and presentation of the Pioneer Spirit Awards. A number of events will be held in the Park beginning with the SilverStriders Fun Walk at 9:00 a.m. Lunch tickets for non-participants are $5.00 each.

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games are coordinated by Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, the ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Department, the College of Health and Human Performance, Brookdale, Vidant Medical Center, and Edward Jones: Gregory A. Weigum. For more information, call Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation at 252-902-1975.