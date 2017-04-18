$1,000 reward for info leading to arrest of credit card fraud suspect

KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT)- The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a man they believe is using fake credit cards.

Deputies say this man below, is using the fraudulent cards to purchase cigarettes around Duplin County.

They believe he is driving a black GMC Yukon Denali with the model years between 2007 and 2014.

If you have information on this person’s identity, contact Detective Braswell at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150. There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.