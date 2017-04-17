Washington police, state officials work to improve pedestrian safety

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Speeding and pedestrian safety are major concerns in Beaufort County.

Three pedestrians in the county were struck and killed by motor vehicles in 2017; one was a hit and run.

The state Highway Patrol, DOT and Washington police will begin a new campaign to crack down on speeding motorists and traffic-related deaths. The campaign is called “Speed A Little, Lose A lot.”

“Obviously, the goal is to get to zero and that is what we want to work towards,” said patrol officer Corey Rogers.

Rogers said they will focus on streets like Carolina Ave. and 15th streets, which see a lot of speeders.

“Speeding is an issue in some of the areas,” said Rogers. “We just want to advise people to slow it down cause you know it’s not worth it to sacrifice somebody on the road.

The campaign with the Washington Police Department will begin on Thursday and last 10 days.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015, there were 322 speed-related fatalities and more than 10,000 speed-related injuries in North Carolina.