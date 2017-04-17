Suspicous package with bullets inside leads to closure of Newport road

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious package discovered around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway 70 in Newport caused the roadway to be shut down and led to a response by a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Marine Corps Cherry Point Explosive Ordinance Detail and Hazmat teams.

After the specialists determined the item was safe to dismantle, they determined the small duck-taped cylinder was a breadcrumb container stuffed with paper towels and four .22 caliber rounds.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Wilmington, even if the items would have remained lit it likely would have burned itself out without generating enough heat for the ammunition to ignite.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO to be eligible for a cash reward.

The roadway was closed for several hours as a safety precaution by N.C. Highway Patrol and Newport police.