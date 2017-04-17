Sheriff’s Office: Woman backs car into Pitt Co. deputy serving warrant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman wanted on charges of forging prescriptions backed her car into a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detective who was attempting to serve her a warrant  Monday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detective Gentry Pinner attempted to serve the warrant around 8:15 a.m. on the 2000 block of Emerald place in Greenville.

Eleanor Gibbs, 34, had warrants from back in January from the investigation involving forged prescriptions.

Pinner saw Gibbs running to her car, identified her and told her to stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when, the Sheriff’s Office said, Gibbs got in her car and looked at the detective in the rearview mirror while backing up and striking him with her car.

She then drove away in a silver vehicle, deputies said.

Pinner received minor injuries, and the Sheriff’s Office said he is continuing in his normal duties.

Gibbs also now faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a government official and flee to elude arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

