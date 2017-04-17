River Bend Police Chief passes away

By Published: Updated:

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WNCT) – The River Bend Police Chief passed away Sunday night.

Chief Ryland Matthews served with the department since 2012.

“It is with deep regret we announce the passing of chief Ryland Matthews Jr. the death was due to natural causes and not in a line of duty. More details will follow,” said Sgt. Sean Joll in a statement.

Several posts on social media from family members and friends are remembering him and thanking him for his service.

Chief Matthews was a Marine Corps veteran and served in law enforcement for the past 30 years.

The River Bend Police Department has seven officers serving the town of 3,155 people.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s