River Bend Police Chief passes away

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WNCT) – The River Bend Police Chief passed away Sunday night.

Chief Ryland Matthews served with the department since 2012.

“It is with deep regret we announce the passing of chief Ryland Matthews Jr. the death was due to natural causes and not in a line of duty. More details will follow,” said Sgt. Sean Joll in a statement.

Several posts on social media from family members and friends are remembering him and thanking him for his service.

Chief Matthews was a Marine Corps veteran and served in law enforcement for the past 30 years.

The River Bend Police Department has seven officers serving the town of 3,155 people.