Paid parking begins at the Crystal Coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT)–As the traditional tourism season approaches, so does the arrival of paid parking.

Emerald Isle’s paid parking program began Easter Weekend.

It’s a flat $10 fee for the whole day. This past weekend, the town collected nearly $12,000. That money will go back into the facilities located at the East and West Beach Regional Accesses.

“It’s an important revenue source and it helps us provide the best possible service there,” Frank Rush, town manager, said. “There is a big expense for life guards and police presence and just keeping the facilities up overall.”

Emerald Isle residents are eligible for two free annual parking permits for the beach access.

Elsewhere along the coast, Atlantic Beach’s metered parking will take effect mid-May.

You’ll have to pay $1 per hour at pay stations, plus 10 dollars a day for the gravel lot. The charge is from 10am to 5pm daily through Labor Day.