North Carolina wildfire almost completely contained

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Forestry officials say they are scaling back on the number of firefighters working on a blaze in the mountains of western North Carolina.

Forestry officials told local media outlets that many of the 200 firefighters working on the Dobson Knob fire in McDowell County are wrapping up their operations since the blaze is about 95 percent contained.

The fire has burned nearly three square mile, much of it in the Pisgah National Forest.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire personnel finished rehab work and were removing equipment Sunday.

The fire was reported April 9 in the North Cove community north of Marion.

Officials say the fire was started by someone but have not said whether it was the work of an arsonist.