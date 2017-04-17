Man falls 20 feet at North Carolina state park

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet while rock climbing at a state park in North Carolina.

News outlets report the 28-year-old man was rock climbing in Hanging Rock State Park when he fell around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Stokes County Emergency Medical Services shift supervisor Brandon Gentry says the man was alert when he was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem around 8:15 p.m. Gentry did not talk about the extent of the man’s injuries.

Stokes County officials have not released the man’s name.