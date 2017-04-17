Make it Monday: Yarn wrapped monogram

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s spring break for most public schools across North Carolina. If you’re looking to keep your kids busy, we have you covered in this week’s Make it Monday.

This monogram project is great for kids because it’s easy, fun, and only uses a few materials.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– wooden monogram

– yarn

– tacky glue or hot glue gun

– decorative flowers or embellishments

To start, get your wooden monogram letter and your choice of yarn. We chose to use the kind of yarn that fades in color so it ends up having several tones to it.

Work with your yarn in sections with a small amount of tacky glue. Depending on the shape of your letter, you have some different options when it comes to applying the yarn. You can wrap the yarn around the letter, or you can cover just the top layer of the letter.

If you choose to just do the top layer, you may have some extra ends which you can trim when you’re done.

Once the entire letter is covered, add your embellishments.

We chose neutral toned paper flowers but you can you gems, glitter, buttons, the options are endless!

