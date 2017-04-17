Greenville celebrates National Community Development week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville celebrated National Community Development week with an opening ceremony Monday.

The week acknowledges the work of the Community Development Block Grant program.

It provides grants for more than 1,200 state and local governments and funds activities such as housing rehabilitation, business assistance, senior services and infrastructure.

“People should care because this funding promotes and helps projects throughout the city that really benefit all citizens of Greenville, including housing rehabilitation in urban renewal neighborhoods,” Amy Lowe, housing division administrator. “We also fund nonprofit organizations that bring needed service to the community.”

The activities primarily target low-income and moderate-income persons and households.

