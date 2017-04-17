First Alert Forecast: Summer-like today with late day rain and storms

SUMMARY: A stormy and unsettled start to the work week will also bring cooler temperatures mid-week and sunshine and warmth late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and sunny with warm temps in the 60s with breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s inland and 70s along the coast. Showers and thunderstorms move in for the late afternoon and evening hours, primarily north of highway 264 but will move southward through ENC for the evening and overnight. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.


TONIGHT: Scattered rain and an embedded rumble of thunder through the overnight. Temperatures staying warm, in the 60s. Might be breezy at times.

A LOOK AHEAD: The cold front will stall out over ENC bringing unsettled weather for the first half of the week. Another front is set to move through the area late Friday.

