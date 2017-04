GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- ECU police are investigating after a common law robbery occurred in the ECU Reade Street Lot at the corner of Reade St. and E 4th St.

It happened at 10:00 Sunday night.

One suspect was immediately captured by ECU officers.

The other two suspects are described as teenage black males; one is approximately 5’11” and wearing a grey t-shirt and a Gucci Belt and the other is approximately 6’1″ with dreadlocks and wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.