ECU hosts controversial political pundit Tomi Lahren

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and staff at East Carolina University got a chance to hear from a controversial political commentator.

Tomi Lahren spoke at the school’s student center on the importance of free speech.

It’s been one month Lahren’s appearance on “The View” that she credits caused her to lose her show on The Blaze.

On Monday she took the stage to show students the importance of standing up for free speech.

Lahren said, “For me this is about free speech. More than anything more than being a conservative and liberal and republican a democrat an independent more so than anything”

Lahren said college students need to know the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to free speech.

“In the real world there aren’t safe spaces, in the real world there aren’t trigger warnings so you’re going to have to get used the things you don’t like to hear and you’re going to have to get used to being around people with different opinions and that is ok,” said Lahren.

The event didn’t come without controversy as some protestors of Lahren said she doesn’t represent the university’s values.

Nykaysia King protested Monday and said, “I’m honestly just disappointed more than anything. I’m from Greenville and I love ECU and when I heard about it honestly hurt in a way. To me it was a spit in my face.”

Students who attended the event say they’re not necessarily a fan of Lahren’s but wanted to hear her out.

Hannah Potter is a freshman at ECU and attended the event.

Potter said, “I think it’s important now-a-days to branch out with what you hear instead of just hearing one side. I pride myself in the fact that I can listen to conservatives and liberals and form my own opinion off that.”

Sidney Wadsworth also attended the event and said, “There are going to be a lot of people who come here and have a lot of different opinions and I think you should be open to hearing different opinions and hearing people talk about different things.”

Wadsworth says hosting Lahren is a good move for ECU.

“I think it shows that ECU accepts a diverse range of people and opinion,” said Lahren.

More than 700 students and staff attended the event.

Media was not allowed inside the venue during Lahren’s speech.

A decision she claims was not hers but one made by ECU officials.