Easter tournament wrap up

Easter weekend is traditionally a busy weekend for high school baseball teams and that was the case here in Eastern North Carolina. Ayden-Grifton High School hosted the annual Ray Avery Tournament this weekend that featured five teams. On Monday afternoon the Chargers earned a 17-2 victory over Pamlico County.

South Central High School played host to the Pitt County Classic this Easter weekend. Pine Forest was one of the teams featured and they took on D.H. Conley and South Central in a double-header. The Vikings picked up a 12-4 victory in game one, while South Central defeated the Trojans 16-2 in the second half of the double-header.