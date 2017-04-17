Car flips in downtown Jacksonville collision

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A black Mercedes flipped over in a two-car crash in front of the Public Safety Building in Jacksonville Monday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m., and crews finished clearing up debris shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Traffic was backed up for more than 30 minutes along Marine Boulevard with police directing.

Traffic has improved, but there is still a slight slow-down.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew is gathering more information. Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details as they become available.