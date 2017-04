SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) — The body of a man missing since last week has been found in a North Carolina creek.

Local media outlets reported that 30-year-old Jeremy Faith Hill was last seen around 1 p.m. on April 11 leaving Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Emily Flax says Hill’s body was found in a creek in Supply on Sunday.

Investigators say there is no sign of foul play.