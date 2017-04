GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Attorney General Josh Stein was in Greenville Monday, along with law enforcement representatives, local delegates, and health professionals for an opioid roundtable discussion.

They discussed ways to confront the opioid crisis in Pitt County.

The event, which was open to the public, took place from 11 a.m. to noon at city hall.

WNCT’s Josh Birch will have more coming up on 9 On Your Side.